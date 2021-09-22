U.S. or Europe? Hosts Disagree on Who Will Win Ryder Cup, and That's An Opportunity to Cash In

September 22, 2021
U.S. or Europe? Hosts Disagree on Who Will Win the Ryder Cup, and That's An Opportunity to Cash In

In a new edition of the Gaming Golf Podcast, the guys break down the Ryder Cup from every angle, and reveal betting strategies to help you win big this week.
Ryder Cup week has arrived, and betting opportunities are plentiful. Can you find sleepers in a 24-man field? It turns out that you can. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad break it down with Morning Read's Jeff Ritter.

They guys agree that betting strategy begins with first deciding which team you believe will win the Cup. Scott likes Europe, even though they are the prohibitive underdog in the sports books. And because he's leaning Europe, Jenstad plans to make Viktor Hovland the centerpiece of his DraftKings lineup. He also likes Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Paul Casey to have big weeks in a European victory.

Ritter is predicting a U.S. win (against his better judgement) as he feels the Americans will be able to set up the Whistling Straits to be a birdie-fest like Hazeltine in 2016, and that course edge coupled with a boisterous home crowd will give the U.S. a decisive edge. Ritter advises building a team around Justin Thomas, who will likely tee off Friday morning with Jordan Spieth and play all five matches. Ritter also likes Daniel Berger as a sleeper pick, and he agrees with Jenstad that Shane Lowry could be a good value on team Europe.

As for players to fade, Jenstad is avoiding Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson in his fantasy lineups, while Ritter is staying clear of the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud, as well as Rory McIlroy.

Watch the full video episode at the top, and hit the play button here to listen. Gaming Golf will reconvene later this fall with a year-end edition before picking things up again in the new year. Enjoy the Ryder Cup. 

