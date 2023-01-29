Watch: Bill Murray Reenacts Famous 'Caddyshack' Scene in California

What an incredible Cinderella story, coming out of nowhere to lead the pack at Augusta (whacks flowers).

You know it's Pebble Beach week when you see Bill Murray delighting fans, whether it's pulling out someone to dance inside the ropes or showing off with his own pretty good golf game.

The 72-year-old legend showed he's more than ready to roll on a clip shared on social media Saturday where he re-enacted one of his most famous scenes from "Caddyshack."

Oh, those poor flowers—but what a show for the cell phone-recording fans at a corporate event. Every golfer can recite Murray's scene from the 1980 classic where Murray takes out tulips with a grass whip next to the Bushwood clubhouse, all while describing playing the 18th hole in the final round at the Masters.

The Cinderella story, coming out nowhere to lead the pack at Augusta and ... you know the rest:

Carl Spackler, the greenskeeper, only hit his 2-iron 105 yards off the tee according to his story, then a 5-iron 155 yards before holing an 8-iron from 195 yards.

And then real life (in the movie) intervened, as the bishop needed someone to take his bag for a quick few holes before the heavy stuff came in.