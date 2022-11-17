There’s no such thing as an unexciting hole-in-one, but some are definitely more amusing than others. Webb Simpson’s ace in the first round of the RSM Classic, the PGA Tour’s final event of the 2022 season, was one of those hole-outs that just leaves you smiling in shock.

Not only did Simpson predict his own ace, muttering, “Yeah. Go in!” at the exact right moment, but his ball also made a 360-degree loop before dropping into the cup. It’s almost as if Simpson, 37, willed the shot into the hole.

Justin Rose, playing alongside Simpson, was just as surprised by the hole-in-one as his playing partner, adding, “You gotta get one right eventually.”

Simpson’s club of choice for 219-yard par-3 was a hybrid with a right to left ball flight. The ace came on the 3rd hole of Sea Island Golf Club’s Plantation Course, one of the club's two 18-hole championship courses.

