Rory McIlroy's Year in Full, Jon Rahm's Wasn't Bad Either and the OWGR Still Confuses

Bob Harig's Weekly Read wraps up the last busy weekend of 2022 and other notes from the world of golf.

The PGA Tour played its last official event of the calendar year and the DP World Tour played its season finale, where Rory and Rahm were both winners. On this page you'll find links to Bob Harig's coverage of all that and more.

As you know, Rory McIlroy didn't end his majors drought in 2022. But he won season-long points titles in the game's two biggest pro tours and established a voice around LIV Golf's disruption. Bob Harig summarizes the year and how Rory now describes himself as a player.

This year was bound to be a tough encore for Jon Rahm, given that 2021 included a U.S. Open and a stint as world No. 1. But Rahm refuses to call it a bad year after he won three times around the world including Sunday's DP World Tour Championship. Bob Harig has more on Rahm's year, and some more outspoken comments from the Spaniard on the Official World Golf Ranking.

With New World Ranking Points Allocations, Field Size Matters

So, about those world rankings—how exactly did a stacked DP World Tour Championship get a smaller point allocation than the PGA Tour's RSM Classic, which had zero top-25 players? As Bob Harig explains, it's about field size first and foremost.

Fore! Things: First-Time Winners, Masters Invites and No Rest for the DP World Tour

After the RSM Classic, it appears that the Masters will have two more new faces come April (one of them is pictured above). Also discussed in Bob Harig's always-interesting Fore! Things is the DP World Tour's nonexistent offseason and an answer to a question: With Honda leaving the Honda Classic, what's the longest-running title sponsor on the PGA Tour? Click and find out.

