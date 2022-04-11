Listen: Where Does Rory's Final Round Rank Among Major-Championship Undercards?

The 2022 Masters is complete, and Scottie Scheffler won by three shots over Rory McIlroy. It was a tense, emotional day, and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter and Golf Talk America host Frank Bassett break it down from their set at the Azalea House Hospitality center, a few blocks from Augusta National.

Is Scheffler here to stay? Ritter and Bassett share stats to place Scheffler's win in some historical context, and Scheffler is indeed in some rarified air already. Also, Rory McIlroy ignited Augusta on Sunday. Has there ever been a Masters undercard capped the way McIlroy (and Collin Morikawa) finished their rounds?

They also talk Tiger Woods and where we might see him again, as we know he plans to play the British Open at St. Andrews.

Hit the play button above to listen, and check out more of our podcasts on the Morning Read Podcast Network.

