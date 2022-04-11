Skip to main content

Listen: Where Does Rory's Final Round Rank Among Major-Championship Undercards?

In our final episode from Augusta, breaking down Scheffler's win, Rory's charge and Tiger's future.

The 2022 Masters is complete, and Scottie Scheffler won by three shots over Rory McIlroy. It was a tense, emotional day, and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter and Golf Talk America host Frank Bassett break it down from their set at the Azalea House Hospitality center, a few blocks from Augusta National.

Is Scheffler here to stay? Ritter and Bassett share stats to place Scheffler's win in some historical context, and Scheffler is indeed in some rarified air already. Also, Rory McIlroy ignited Augusta on Sunday. Has there ever been a Masters undercard capped the way McIlroy (and Collin Morikawa) finished their rounds?

They also talk Tiger Woods and where we might see him again, as we know he plans to play the British Open at St. Andrews.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Hit the play button above to listen, and check out more of our podcasts on the Morning Read Podcast Network.

More 2022 Masters Coverage From Morning Read:

- Scheffler Wins Masters to Claim First Career Major
- Weekly Read: What's Next for Tiger Woods?
- McIlroy Leaves Augusta Happy At Last After Sunday 64
- Scheffler Aces His Major Test
- 'Rory Roars' Fill Augusta National as McIlroy Delights
- Tiger Woods Says He Intends to Play British Open at St. Andrews
- Woods Recognizes This Masters Was One of His Best Moments
- Final Payouts, Prize Money for Everyone in the Field
- Sports Illustrated's Best Photos From 2022 Masters

Tags
terms:
Rory McIlroyScottie Scheffler2022 MastersGolfpridemasters2022

Live-From-Augusta-Podcast
News

Listen: Where Does Rory's Final Round Rank Among Major-Championship Undercards?

By Jeff Ritter and Frank Bassett20 seconds ago
Scottie Scheffler holds the Masters trophy after winning on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
News

With All the Answers to Masters Sunday, Scottie Scheffler Aces his Major Test

By Michael Rosenberg8 hours ago
Tiger Woods waves to the crowd upon finishing the final round of the 2022 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Recognizes This Masters Was One of His Great Achievements -- Among Non-Wins

By Stephanie Apstein9 hours ago
Scottie-Scheffler-Prize-Money-FInal
News

Masters Purse, Prize Money, Payouts: Scheffler Banks $2.7 Million For Masters Victory

By Morning Read Staff9 hours ago
Rory McIlroy shares a smile with Collin Morikawa following the final round of the 2022 Masters.
News

'Rory Roars' Fill Augusta National as Rory McIlroy Delights Everyone — and Himself

By Ross Dellenger9 hours ago
Rory McIlroy, 18th hole ball toss, 2022 Masters Sunday
News

Rory McIlroy Leaves Augusta Happy At Last After Scintillating Sunday 64

By Alex Miceli9 hours ago
Tiger Woods, 18th hole, 2022 Masters
News

Weekly Read: Masters Comeback Complete, What's Next For Tiger Woods?

By Bob Harig11 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff12 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott embrace after winning the 2022 Masters.
News

Scottie Scheffler, Golf's Hottest Player, Dominates at the Masters to Win First Major

By Gary Van Sickle13 hours ago