Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Why Lt. Col. Dan Rooney is All in With Veterans

F-16 fighter pilot and certified PGA professional has merged his love of country and golf into initiatives that are making a difference in Veterans' lives and families.
Author:
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

In advance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder of Folds of Honor and Patriot Golf Day, joins host Jay Delsing to discuss why he is so committed to helping Veterans. 

Also, Rooney, a PGA professional, partnered with Jack Nicklaus to create American Dunes Golf Club, which opened earlier this year in Grand Haven, Mich. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Click above to listen and find more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

Why Lt. Col. Dan Rooney is All in With Veterans

17 seconds ago
Black-Friday
News

Deals Galore! Morning Read's 2021 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Golf Gift Guide

1 hour ago
Brooks Koepka plays the 2021 U.S. Open.
News

Brooks Koepka Seeks a Fix to End What's Ailing Him

1 hour ago
She Talks Birdie - Article.jpg
News

5 Rules For a Good Round (Even When You're Changing Your Swing)

1 hour ago
Under The Strap
News

The One Thing a PGA Tour Pro Needs Before Winning His First Event

2 hours ago
Viktor Hovland plays the 2021 Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
News

Viktor Hovland, With a Borrowed Driver, Repeats as Mayakoba Champion

17 hours ago
Steven Alker
News

Steven Alker Caps Dream Summer by Winning on PGA Tour Champions

19 hours ago
Viktor Hovland at the 2021 Tour Championship.
News

Viktor Hovland Cruises to a Win in Mexico to Bank $1.296 million

19 hours ago
Thomas Pieters plays the third round of the 2021 Portugal Masters.
News

Thomas Pieters Wins Portugal Masters for First Victory Since 2019

23 hours ago