Why Lt. Col. Dan Rooney is All in With Veterans

F-16 fighter pilot and certified PGA professional has merged his love of country and golf into initiatives that are making a difference in Veterans' lives and families.

In advance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder of Folds of Honor and Patriot Golf Day, joins host Jay Delsing to discuss why he is so committed to helping Veterans.

Also, Rooney, a PGA professional, partnered with Jack Nicklaus to create American Dunes Golf Club, which opened earlier this year in Grand Haven, Mich.

Click above to listen and find more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network.