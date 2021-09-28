Listen: Why You Should Become Familiar With Sam Burns

The 25-year-old, a former collegiate national player of the year at LSU, won earlier this year at the Valspar Championship and later lost in a playoff. Burns discusses his ascension on Tour in the latest 'Under the Strap' podcast.

In this "Under the Strap" podcast, host John Rathouz welcomes Sam Burns, a PGA Tour winner who is currently ranked No. 25 in the world. Burns is one of the brightest young rising stars on tour and he’s also signed on as an investor and advisor to The Caddie Network.

During their chat, Burns explains how he got into golf, when he realized it was the career path he wanted to follow, what he does in his downtime and how special it was to win the Valspar Championship for his first Tour victory.

Click above to listen to the latest "Under the Strap" podcast and look for more on the Morning Read Podcast Network.