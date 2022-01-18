Will Favorites Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay Deliver at American Express?

In a new Gaming Golf podcast, we break down the favorites and sleepers this week at the American Express, along with a preview for season-long fantasy leagues.

The American Express returns to its traditional week, and normal three-course rotation, this week on the PGA Tour. Top-ranked Jon Rahm headlines the field, while U.S. Ryder Cup hero Patrick Cantlay is the second favorite. Are they worth paying for in daily fantasy leagues?

Rotowire's Scott Jenstad and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter prefer Cantlay over Rahm at a lower price, but both agree that Rahm is clearly the best player in the world, and that he actually looks ready to put some distance between himself and the rest of the top players as the season progresses.

For more under-the-radar picks this week, Jenstad like Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff, while Ritter has an eye on Will Zalatoris and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

For sleepers, Jenstad like Lucas Glover, Ritter taps Gary Woodland, and Jeff Erickson is calling for a possible Jason Day rebirth.

PGA Tour Picks to Win the American Express

For one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player to win one time each year. Here are the hosts' picks to win the American Express:

Scott Jenstad: Matthew Wolff

Jeff Ritter: Patrick Cantlay

Jeff Erickson: Corey Conners

Watch the video of the show above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.