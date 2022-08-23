Skip to main content

Will Zalatoris Withdraws from Tour Championship, Will Also Miss Presidents Cup

Two weeks after winning the first FedEx Cup playoff event, Zalatoris will miss the finale due to back pain from two herniated disks.

ATLANTA – Will Zalatoris, who won the first FedEx Cup playoff event two weeks ago, withdrew from the Tour Championship on Tuesday, citing the back injury that knocked him out of the BMW Championship during the third round.

The injury will also prevent him from playing in next month’s Presidents Cup in Charlotte.

Despite having to withdraw last week, Zalatoris entered this week’s Tour Championship third in the standings, but unless someone else withdraws, he will fall to 30th place and earn $500,000 from the bonus pool.

“His medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated disks,’’ said Allen Hobbs, Zalatoris’ agent. “Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup.

“He is fully focused on getting health and back onto the course as soon as he is able.’’

Zalatoris will not be replaced in the Tour Championship field and the starting strokes for each of the players will not be altered. The tournament begins Thursday and Scottie Scheffler leads at 10 under par. Patrick Cantlay, the winner last week at the BMW Championship, will begin in second place at 8 under par.

Will Zalatoris is pictured in the final round at the 2022 U.S. Open.
