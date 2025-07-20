SI

Nike Shares Adorable Ad Featuring Scottie Scheffler’s Son After British Open Win

Bennett Scheffler has become a fixture at major championships.

Scottie Scheffler's son, Bennett, has become the star of the show on the PGA Tour.
Scottie Scheffler's son, Bennett, has become the star of the show on the PGA Tour. / Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for HSBC

Scottie Scheffler made it known this week that there's more to life than just winning golf tournaments.

During his press conference ahead of the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush, Scheffler told reporters that racking up tour wins is "not a fulfilling life," and that while he feels a sense of accomplishment after a victory, his priority remains his family:

"I'd much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer," he continued. "At the end of the day, that's what's more important to me."

Scheffler, as he does, of course went on to win the Open—capturing his fourth major championship at the young age of 29. Following the victory, Nike dropped the perfect celebratory ad:

"Priorities unchanged. Another major secured," read the spot. "The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler."

The ad also included a photo of Scheffler's son, Bennett, who has now become a fixture on the PGA Tour. Despite being just over a year old, the toddler has now seen his father win his last three major championships. An incredible experience for the entire Scheffler family.

Published
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

