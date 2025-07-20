Nike Shares Adorable Ad Featuring Scottie Scheffler’s Son After British Open Win
Scottie Scheffler made it known this week that there's more to life than just winning golf tournaments.
During his press conference ahead of the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush, Scheffler told reporters that racking up tour wins is "not a fulfilling life," and that while he feels a sense of accomplishment after a victory, his priority remains his family:
"I'd much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer," he continued. "At the end of the day, that's what's more important to me."
Scheffler, as he does, of course went on to win the Open—capturing his fourth major championship at the young age of 29. Following the victory, Nike dropped the perfect celebratory ad:
"Priorities unchanged. Another major secured," read the spot. "The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler."
The ad also included a photo of Scheffler's son, Bennett, who has now become a fixture on the PGA Tour. Despite being just over a year old, the toddler has now seen his father win his last three major championships. An incredible experience for the entire Scheffler family.