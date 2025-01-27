Pat Perez Is Done Playing LIV Golf, but Will Take Surprising New Role
Pat Perez is trading his clubs for a microphone.
Following three seasons as a member of LIV Golf’s 4Aces, the 48-year-old is joining the circuit’s broadcast team as an on-course analyst. Perez will also do pre-and-post-round coverage. LIV recently signed a multi-year TV deal with Fox Sports.
“I'm full-steam on this thing,” Perez told LIVGolf.com. “I’m really excited to do it. It’s a perfect mid-life restart for me.”
This isn’t Perez’s first foray into commentating. He was part of TNT’s broadcast team for The Match: Tiger vs. Phil in 2018 and also had a show on SiriusXM for six years.
“Thought about doing TV for years now,” Perez said. “I feel like I’m at Q-school again, starting a new career. It’s certainly going to be a learning process. I’m excited to bring my personality to it. We’re going to have fun.”
Perez won three times on the PGA Tour before defecting to LIV in 2022. In 2024, Perez finished 48th on the season-long points list and was facing relegation from the Saudi-backed tour.
Now, though, he'll still be a part of LIV—just in a different role.
“Pat is one of the great characters of the game,” said James Watson, senior vice president of LIV's Worldwide Production. “When it looked like he was going to be available, chasing him as an addition to our broadcast team was a no-brainer.”