Patrick Reed Makes Ace At 'Watering Hole' at LIV Adelaide
On just the 6th tee shot of the day at No. 12, Patrick Reed made a hole-in-one.
It didn't take long for the "watering hole" to deliver an electric moment at LIV Adelaide.
Just a few minutes into the first round, Patrick Reed made an ace at the par-3 12th hole, which was his second hole of the day.
After making the early ace, the rabid Australian crowd went wild, showering the tee box with beer.
The hole-in-one propelled Reed to -1, which is good for a share of the very early lead. Last week, Reed finished T44 at LIV Riyadh. The former Masters champion is yet to win a LIV individual tournament.
LIV Adelaide will undoubtedly be one of LIV's busiest events, as the fans are out in full force at The Grange Golf Club.
The broadcast from 9-11 p.m. will be available on the Fox Sports app, followed from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. on FS1.
