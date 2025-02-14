SI

Patrick Reed Makes Ace At 'Watering Hole' at LIV Adelaide

On just the 6th tee shot of the day at No. 12, Patrick Reed made a hole-in-one.

Patrick Reed delivered an electric moment in the early stages of the first round of LIV Adelaide.
It didn't take long for the "watering hole" to deliver an electric moment at LIV Adelaide.

Just a few minutes into the first round, Patrick Reed made an ace at the par-3 12th hole, which was his second hole of the day.

After making the early ace, the rabid Australian crowd went wild, showering the tee box with beer.

The hole-in-one propelled Reed to -1, which is good for a share of the very early lead. Last week, Reed finished T44 at LIV Riyadh. The former Masters champion is yet to win a LIV individual tournament.

LIV Adelaide will undoubtedly be one of LIV's busiest events, as the fans are out in full force at The Grange Golf Club.

The broadcast from 9-11 p.m. will be available on the Fox Sports app, followed from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. on FS1.

