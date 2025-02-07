SI

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts, Winnings From LIV's Season Debut in Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf made its 2025 debut under the lights, with a $25 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Cam Smith and his fellow LIV golfers debuted under the lights this week.
LIV Golf returned this week with an under-the-lights debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It offered its customary $25 million total prize purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team-event competition.

Bryson DeChambeau is back to captain the Crushers team, which is the defending season-long team champion. Jon Rahm has returned as the defending individual season champion. Six players are new to LIV Golf this season: Tom McKibbin, Yubin Jang, Luis Masaveu, Frederik Kjettrup and Ben Campbell. The sixth rookie, 30-year-old Chieh-po Lee, won the LIV Golf Promotions in Riyadh to earn his spot.

The scenes around night golf were striking. Adrian Meronk grabbed a two-shot lead after the opening 18 holes. This post will be updated after Saturday's final round.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $1250,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

