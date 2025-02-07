2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts, Winnings From LIV's Season Debut in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf returned this week with an under-the-lights debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It offered its customary $25 million total prize purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team-event competition.
Bryson DeChambeau is back to captain the Crushers team, which is the defending season-long team champion. Jon Rahm has returned as the defending individual season champion. Six players are new to LIV Golf this season: Tom McKibbin, Yubin Jang, Luis Masaveu, Frederik Kjettrup and Ben Campbell. The sixth rookie, 30-year-old Chieh-po Lee, won the LIV Golf Promotions in Riyadh to earn his spot.
The scenes around night golf were striking. Adrian Meronk grabbed a two-shot lead after the opening 18 holes. This post will be updated after Saturday's final round.
2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000