PGA of America Names New President, Closing in on New CEO
The PGA of America has chosen its 44th president.
PGA Master Professional Don Rea Jr. of the Southwest PGA Section was elected to the position Thursday at the association’s 108th annual meeting. The 57-year-old will serve a two-year term and succeeds John Lindert, director of golf at the Country Club of Lansing in Michigan, who had served as president since 2022.
A PGA of America member for 22 years, Rea, the owner and operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., was named PGA of America secretary in 2020 and vice president in 2022.
Nathan Charnes, the general manager and director of golf at WingHaven Country Club in O’Fallon, Mo., will succeed Rea as vice president.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve, alongside our officers and board of directors, the more than 31,000 PGA of America golf professionals of our association,” Rea said in a press release. “Our members and associates are serving millions of golfers through this amazing game every day. I’m incredibly proud of the lives we impact collectively along the way, shoulder to shoulder with our 41 PGA of America sections. It is our top priority to serve our PGA of America golf professionals and provide resources to allow them to thrive and continue to lead as experts of the game.”
The PGA of America is still searching for its new CEO after Seth Waugh stepped down in June. Kerry Haigh, who has been with the PGA since 1989 and is the chief championships officer, is currently serving as interim CEO.
Golf.com reported that Roger Warren, president of Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina and former PGA of America president (2005–06), is set to become the association's next CEO.