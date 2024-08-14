PGA Tour Announces 2025 Schedule, With Few Changes From 2024
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The PGA Tour announced its 39-tournament 2025 schedule on Wednesday and there’s not much different from 2024.
The biggest change—previously announced—is that Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament will return to its traditional date two weeks prior to the U.S. Open, with the RBC Canadian Open moving to the week after the Memorial.
MORE: The entire 2025 PGA Tour schedule
All of the tournaments are fully sponsored according to the Tour, including the event that has been played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, now the Truist Championship.
That will be one of the eight elevated signature events that begin with the Sentry in January, the season-opening event at Kapalua.
The order of the events is the same throughout the year as it was in 2024, with the Players Championship in March following the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Masters is in its traditional April date. Because the PGA Championship will be played at Quail Hollow, the Truist Championship will move for one year to Philadelphia Cricket Club.
The U.S. Open returns to Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club for the first time since 2016 and the British Open will be played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
The three-tournament FedEx Cup playoff schedule remains the same with the BMW Championship—to be played at Castle Pines in Colorado next week—moving to Caves Valley in Maryland.
The Tour announced no prize money figures for its events but the signature events are expected to remain $20 million each, with the Players $25 million and each playoff event $20 million before the season-ending Tour Championship pays a $25 million bonus to the winner.