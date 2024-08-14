SI

2025 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

The complete schedule for the 2025 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour's 2025 schedule begins in Hawaii and ends with the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2025:

2025 Golf Major Championship Schedule

  • The Masters: Week of April 7-13 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
  • PGA Championship: Week of May 12-18 at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • U.S. Open: Week of June 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
  • British Open: Week of July 14-20 at Royal Portrush, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Here is the schedule, which features 39 events ending in August 2025.

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: The Sentry, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

Jan. 6-12: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Winner: TBD

Jan. 13-19: The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

Winner: TBD

Jan. 20-25: Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish), Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Winner: TBD

Jan. 27-Feb. 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

Feb. 3-9: WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Winner: TBD

Feb. 10-16: The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

Feb. 17-23: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

Winner: TBD

Feb. 24-March 2: The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Winner: TBD

March 3-9: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

March 3-9: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Winner: TBD

March 10-16: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Winner: TBD

March 17-23: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

Winner: TBD

March 24-30: Texas Children's Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Winner: TBD

March 31-April 6: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

Winner: TBD

April 7-13: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Winner: TBD

April 14-20: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

April 14-20: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club Corales Course, Puntacana, Dominican Republic

Winner: TBD

April 21-27: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

Winner: TBD

April 28-May 4: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

Winner: TBD

May 5-11: Truist Championship, Philadelphia Cricket Club, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

May 5-11: Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Winner: TBD

May 12-18: PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Winner: TBD

May 19-25: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Winner: TBD

May 26-June 1: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

June 2-8: RBC Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley North Course, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Winner: TBD,

June 9-15: U.S. Open, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

Winner: TBD

June 16-22: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Winner: TBD, $20 million purse

June 23-29: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Winner: TBD

June 30-July 6: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Winner: TBD

July 7-13: Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland

Winner: TBD

July 7-13: ISCO Championship, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky

Winner: TBD

July 14-20: British Open, Royal Portrush, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Winner: TBD

July 14-20: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

Winner: TBD

July 21-27: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

Winner: TBD

July 28-Aug. 3: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Winner: TBD

2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Aug. 4-10: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Winner: TBD

Aug. 11-17: BMW Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland

Winner: TBD

Aug. 18-24: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Winner: TBD

