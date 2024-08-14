2025 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
Here is the complete schedule for the 2025 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
We'll update this article after every tournament with the winner of each event and the total prize money won.
Here's when each of the majors will be played in 2025:
2025 Golf Major Championship Schedule
- The Masters: Week of April 7-13 at Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia
- PGA Championship: Week of May 12-18 at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
- U.S. Open: Week of June 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
- British Open: Week of July 14-20 at Royal Portrush, Antrim, Northern Ireland
Here is the schedule, which features 39 events ending in August 2025.
The 2025 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete dates, winners and prize money
Date, Tournament, Course(s), Location, Champion and Purse
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: The Sentry, Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
Jan. 6-12: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
Winner: TBD
Jan. 13-19: The American Express, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
Winner: TBD
Jan. 20-25: Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish), Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
Winner: TBD
Jan. 27-Feb. 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
Feb. 3-9: WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
Winner: TBD
Feb. 10-16: The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
Feb. 17-23: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
Winner: TBD
Feb. 24-March 2: The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Winner: TBD
March 3-9: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
March 3-9: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Winner: TBD
March 10-16: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Winner: TBD
March 17-23: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
Winner: TBD
March 24-30: Texas Children's Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
Winner: TBD
March 31-April 6: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
Winner: TBD
April 7-13: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
Winner: TBD
April 14-20: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
April 14-20: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club Corales Course, Puntacana, Dominican Republic
Winner: TBD
April 21-27: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
Winner: TBD
April 28-May 4: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
Winner: TBD
May 5-11: Truist Championship, Philadelphia Cricket Club, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
May 5-11: Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Winner: TBD
May 12-18: PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
Winner: TBD
May 19-25: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
Winner: TBD
May 26-June 1: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
June 2-8: RBC Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley North Course, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Winner: TBD,
June 9-15: U.S. Open, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
Winner: TBD
June 16-22: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
Winner: TBD, $20 million purse
June 23-29: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
Winner: TBD
June 30-July 6: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
Winner: TBD
July 7-13: Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland
Winner: TBD
July 7-13: ISCO Championship, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky
Winner: TBD
July 14-20: British Open, Royal Portrush, Antrim, Northern Ireland
Winner: TBD
July 14-20: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
Winner: TBD
July 21-27: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
Winner: TBD
July 28-Aug. 3: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
Winner: TBD
2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs
Aug. 4-10: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Winner: TBD
Aug. 11-17: BMW Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland
Winner: TBD
Aug. 18-24: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
Winner: TBD