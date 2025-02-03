Phil Mickelson to Miss LIV Golf Season Opener With Shoulder Injury
A shoulder injury suffered in the gym will keep Phil Mickelson from competing in this week’s LIV Golf Riyadh event, the first tournament of the 2025 LIV Golf League schedule.
The injury is not considered serious and is not expected to keep him from competing in the second event, next week, in Adelaide, Australia.
But Mickelson, 54, who has had fleeting success since joining LIV Golf in 2022, will not travel to Saudi Arabia. He is the captain of LIV’s HyFlyers team, one of 13 in the 54-player league that plays for $25 million purses.
“I’m definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide,” Mickelson said on social media.
Mickelson will be replaced in the field by reserve player Ollie Schniederjans, who missed out on a full LIV spot last fall at the LIV Golf Promotions event but earned a place on the Asian Tour, where on Sunday he won the International Series India event.
A former No. 1-ranked amateur who played at Georgia Tech and won in his rookie year on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, Schniederjans has been beset by injuries.
He defeated reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau by four strokes in New Delhi, India.
“It means a lot to me,” Schniederjans said Sunday. “This golf course is very challenging, and back in the day, I would have had a hard time out here, so to come out and shoot those scores now, with everything I have been through, my game is a lot better than it ever was. This was proof this week.
“It was a long process, it took a lot of patience. I did a lot to change my body and swing, and had to learn a lot through that process.”
Mickelson had a single top-10 finish in 2024, a tie for sixth in Jeddah, and was out of the top 30 in eight of the 14 events.