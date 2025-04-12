Photo of Scottie Scheffler Looking Lost in Bushes at Masters Led to Lots of Jokes
What a day for Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler's Masters defense got off to a hot start in Round 1. In Round 2, though, Scheffler cooled off. He shot one-under on the day, dropping from third place to a tie for fifth alongside three other golfers.
Part of Scheffler's round involved an adventure into the shrubbery. On the 18th hole, Scheffler teed off and hooked his drive into the trees on the lefthand side. His ball ended up amidst the bushes, and Scheffler had to literally crawl in and scout out the situation.
The still image of Scheffler looking lost in the bushes while he sat on the ground and envisioned his shot led to lots of jokes from Masters viewers.
The whole situation in general had the golf world cracking up.
It was quite the day for Scheffler.
