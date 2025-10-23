What Would PGA Tour Players Do If They Weren’t Golfers? They Told Us
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from swings they envy to advice for college players to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today's question:
What Would You Be Doing If You Didn’t Play Golf for a Living?
“Probably action sports or racing dirt bikes.” — Rickie Fowler
“Probably a ministry, I have a real passion for that.” — Aaron Baddeley
“A ministry, maybe College Golf Fellowship.” — Webb Simpson
“College Golf Fellowship has a real place in my heart.” — Scottie Scheffler
“Living as a dentist’s husband having [wife] Jennifer make all the money.” — Ryan Palmer
“I’d be watching my kids play their sports more often.” — Charley Hoffman
“Being a golf commentator on TV.” — Matt Kuchar
“I love playing in the dirt and building [golf] courses, so that’s what I would do if I could do it all the time.” — Davis Love III
“Probably coaching [golf]. I have a real passion for the game.” — Davis Riley
“I’d love to play hockey.” — Taylor Pendrith
“Playing Pickleball for a living.” — Akshay Bhatia
“Using my finance degree, working in investments.” — Brice Garnett
“Without golf, I would really struggle. I’m very underqualified.” — Tommy Fleetwood