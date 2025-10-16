SI

PGA Tour Players Share Their Favorite Golf Memorabilia

Sports Illustrated polled players on a number of topics including their most cherished golf keepsake.

John Schwarb, Art Stricklin, Jeff Ritter

Hard to argue Scottie Scheffler’s favorite memorabilia: his Masters green jacket.
Hard to argue Scottie Scheffler’s favorite memorabilia: his Masters green jacket. / Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from what they would be doing if not playing professionally to advice for college players to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.

Previous topics: Most Enviable Swing

Today's question:

What's Your Favorite Piece of Golf Memorabilia?

“Probably a pair of golf shoes that Arnie played back in the day and won in, then signed.” — Rickie Fowler

“Silver medal from the [2024] Olympics, that’s a good one.” — Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood of England and the Great Britain Team holds his silver medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
An Olympic medal is a cherished piece of memorabilia few can match. / David Cannon/Getty Images

“The first-ever bronze medal from the Olympics.” — Matt Kuchar

“Picture of myself and my family holding the scorecards and the Byron Nelson trophy after winning there [in 2024].” — Taylor Pendrith

“You’ve got to say the Masters green jacket is the ultimate piece of memorabilia. I don’t have it now, but it’s there anytime I go to the club.” — Scottie Scheffler

“Augusta National scorecards from the 1950s and ’60s.” — Webb Simpson

Charley Hoffman putts on the 12th green during the second round of the Masters
Masters memorabilia is a popular choice among Tour pros, such as Charley Hoffman (pictured on the 12th green in 2016). / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

“A flag when I first played in the Masters with Jack, Gary and Arnie that they all signed.” — Charley Hoffman

“A picture of me and my dad on the 12th hole bridge at Augusta. I also got a signed Disney flag from Arnold Palmer when I won there [in 2004].” — Ryan Palmer

“A photo of my daughters caddying for me at the Par 3 at the Masters.” — Aaron Baddeley

“A piece of Ike’s tree, plus a collection of pictures from my week at the Masters when I won there.” — Zach Johnson

“I have a signed Masters hat from Chris DiMarco when I went there as a kid.” — Davis Riley

Jordan Spieth poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 2017 British Open.
The Claret Jug is a pretty good flex, Jordan. / Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

“The Claret Jug.” — Jordan Spieth

“I have a lot, but one of my entire famiily after a win at Hilton Head is really special.” — Davis Love III

“I have a golf ball signed by Wayne Gretzky and John Elway. As a Chiefs fan I really wanted to hate Elway, but he was a super nice guy.” — Brice Garnett

More Golf on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Art Stricklin
ART STRICKLIN

Art Stricklin is an award-winning golf writer based in Dallas and the president of the Texas Golf Writers Association. He spent more than a decade working for Texas newspapers. Stricklin is the author of 10 books, including, “Thanks for the Memories,” on the history of Northwood Club in Dallas, and “Links, Lore & Legends: The Story of Texas Golf.” He has become one of Texas’ foremost experts on golf history and travel, having witnessed a countless number of professional and amateur golf tournaments in the state. His work has been published in regional, national and international titles, including Sports Illustrated, Connoisseur Golf, Golf Magazine, Texas Monthly, Global Golf Post, D Magazine and Texas Golfer Magazine. Email: astrick@flash.net; Twitter: @artstricklin

Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf