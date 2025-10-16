PGA Tour Players Share Their Favorite Golf Memorabilia
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from what they would be doing if not playing professionally to advice for college players to favorite tournament courses and much more. Look for answers to all of these subjects in the days ahead. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Previous topics: Most Enviable Swing
Today's question:
What's Your Favorite Piece of Golf Memorabilia?
“Probably a pair of golf shoes that Arnie played back in the day and won in, then signed.” — Rickie Fowler
“Silver medal from the [2024] Olympics, that’s a good one.” — Tommy Fleetwood
“The first-ever bronze medal from the Olympics.” — Matt Kuchar
“Picture of myself and my family holding the scorecards and the Byron Nelson trophy after winning there [in 2024].” — Taylor Pendrith
“You’ve got to say the Masters green jacket is the ultimate piece of memorabilia. I don’t have it now, but it’s there anytime I go to the club.” — Scottie Scheffler
“Augusta National scorecards from the 1950s and ’60s.” — Webb Simpson
“A flag when I first played in the Masters with Jack, Gary and Arnie that they all signed.” — Charley Hoffman
“A picture of me and my dad on the 12th hole bridge at Augusta. I also got a signed Disney flag from Arnold Palmer when I won there [in 2004].” — Ryan Palmer
“A photo of my daughters caddying for me at the Par 3 at the Masters.” — Aaron Baddeley
“A piece of Ike’s tree, plus a collection of pictures from my week at the Masters when I won there.” — Zach Johnson
“I have a signed Masters hat from Chris DiMarco when I went there as a kid.” — Davis Riley
“The Claret Jug.” — Jordan Spieth
“I have a lot, but one of my entire famiily after a win at Hilton Head is really special.” — Davis Love III
“I have a golf ball signed by Wayne Gretzky and John Elway. As a Chiefs fan I really wanted to hate Elway, but he was a super nice guy.” — Brice Garnett