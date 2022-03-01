The Inside Story of a Cutting-Edge Golf Betting App

Alex and Michael examine last week's Honda Classic, look forward to Arnold Palmer Invitational and 'Asia's Major' on the LPGA Tour.

The Honda Classic almost made it two weeks of wire-to-wire winners, but Daniel Berger collapsed and Sepp Straka took the win in the rain. Co-host Michael Russell couldn't get his first winner of the season after co-host Alex Lauzon's big win last week. The guys look at what happened to Berger on Sunday at PGA National, and the rise of the Austrian.

The hate for Phil Mickelson boiled over last week as a number of sponsors jumped ship after his incendiary comments about the proposed Saudi golf league, and Alex and Michael wonder if he will ever play the PGA Tour again.

America's 2023's Ryder Cup team has a captain, and it's the not very exciting Zach Johnson, a guy that the hosts just can't seem to love that much on.

The LPGA Tour returns this weekend with the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, knows as "Asia's Major," and that means awesome golf at odd hours.

This weekend is a double event on the PGA Tour, with some players in paradise for the Puerto Rico Open, and the rest playing in Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will be without defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.

In "Tuned In," Michael is harkening back to his childhood by flipping through old "Calvin and Hobbes" cartoons, while Alex is watching "The Making Of" videos on YouTube from Vice, featuring some of his favorite childhood songs.

This week's guest is Tom Naramore, the co-founder and CEO of the D3 Golf App. Tom chats with Alex about his time in the technology industry, his love of golf, and how he and his team have created the world's first golf betting app that will actually keep and pay out winnings.

Baseball season is supposed to be getting ready to take off right now, but instead it looks like the season will be put on hold as the lockout continues.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is enjoying a splurge on sushi, while Michael is making dreams a reality with homemade donuts.