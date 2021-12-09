Skip to main content
Angel Yin Has Great Tips for Playing Bucket-List Courses

LPGA pro Angel Yin shares some ideas for what to do — and not do — when you play a bucket-list course and why Torrey Pines shouldn't be on that list.
Author:

The ever-relatable LPGA player Angel Yin joins and and gives some helpful advice on how we should approach a round at a bucket-list golf course. One of her keys is to never take a cart. She said it hurt her first experience at Riviera because she didn't get a full understanding of the course. 

More highlights from this episode:

Yin did however walk at her first time playing Merion this fall and said it gave her the chance to appreciate the course's beauty but also to get a feel for her chip shots from off the green, something that driving in a cart doesn't always lend itself to.
What about souvenirs at a bucket list course? Yin said she made three different trips to the pro shop and found something new she had to have each time. 

Yin is from Southern California and she played Torrey Pines and found it very much overrated. 

Yin also shares how exciting her Solheim Cup experience was in 2017 and gives us all some tips on the courses we should play if we make it out to Southern California.

Beyond The ClubhouseAngel Yin

Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
