Listen: Basketball Legend Rick Barry Discusses Unconventional Ways to Success

Rick Barry shot his free throws underhanded, just one of the many ways he set himself apart in an unparalleled career.

His unconventional form at the free-throw line was merely one of the ways that set the dynamic Rick Barry apart in his incredible NBA career. Rick sure knows his game and delivers in the clutch again as he joins Bob and Kelly on a whirlwind drive around the court.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.