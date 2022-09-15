Skip to main content

Bill Macatee Shares Stories From Arnold Palmer to Mickey Mantle and More

Macatee's long sportscasting career crossed many sports and legends, and he visits to share stories from golf and beyond.

When you get to know and spend time with two of your boyhood heroes, that's pretty cool stuff for anyone. Yet the stories that Bill Macatee weaves from an outstanding career in sports broadcasting go far beyond even Arnold Palmer and Mickey Mantle. Check out the terrific tales from this member of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Musings on Sports podcast logo
Podcasts

By Bob Bubka and Kelly Elbin
