Bryson DeChambeau's Caddie Reveals How They Will Navigate the Ryder Cup

Brian Zeigler is on DeChambeau's bag this week. Here's how Zeigler plans to handle one of the most talked-about players at Whistling Straits.

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Brian Zeigler, joins the latest Beyond the Clubhouse podcast, and he shares what he's expecting in his first Ryder Cup. He also describes the pinch-yourself moments he's had in his two months of caddying for DeChambeau. One such moment came the week before the Ryder Cup, when he got lost at the team hotel near Whistling Straits while looking for the team dinner location and stumbled upon Davis Love and Jim Furyk, two players he idolized growing up.

Zeigler also provides insight into how he and DeChambeau work together on the course and how much info DeChambeau likes to receive before every shot.

Zeigler shares favorite Ryder Cup memories from watching on TV over the years. He adds that he sees a lot of Ryder Cup passion from Bryson, and that DeChambeau's travel luggage is still full of 2018 Ryder Cup logos.

