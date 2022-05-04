Skip to main content

Caddie Ted Scott on Dropping Bubba Watson, Joining Scottie Scheffler

The caddie who has carried three Masters-winning bags discusses the opportunity that presented itself and the amicable parting that took place.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Ted Scott, who has carried the bag for three Masters wins, joins host Jay Delsing to talk about the whirlwind circumstances that caused him to leave Bubba Watson's bag for Scott Scheffler's and what the ride with the world No. 1 has been like in 2022. 

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

