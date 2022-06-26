Casey Martin's Personal Story of Perseverance, Hope

Golf has been a part of Martin's life since an early age, so has a leg afflicted by Klippel–Trénaunay syndrome. Surgery was needed to amputate the leg in 2021, but he remains confident he'll still play.

Casey Martin, former PGA Tour pro and current University of Oregon men's golf head coach, joins the show to talk about his inspiring story.

From birth Martin suffered from Klippel–Trénaunay syndrome in his right leg. A teammate of Tiger Woods' as Stanford University, Martin played briefly on tour and successfully sued the PGA Tour in 2001 for the right to use a golf cart during competition under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Since 2006, Martin has been Oregon's head coach and in October 2021, he underwent successful surgery to amputate his right leg. Martin still hopes to play competitively when his schedule will allow.

