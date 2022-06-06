Listen: Catching Up with BMW Charity Pro-Am Tournament Director Michael McGovern

The annual event in Greenville, South Carolina, is one of the most unique stops on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ann Liguori finds out why.

Ann visits with Michael McGovern, Tournament Director of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, the Korn Ferry Tour event in Greenville, South Carolina, starting Thursday. They talk about the incredible depth of talent on the Korn Ferry Tour; players such as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who played the Korn Ferry Tour before the PGA Tour; the wide variety of celebrities who participate (including Ann) in the only Korn Ferry Tour event where amateurs and celebrities play with the professionals; the many activities during the week of the BMW Charity Pro-Am; inclusion and why golf is a game for everyone.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.