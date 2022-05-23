Listen: Catching Up with Danny Edwards, Five-Time Tour Winner and Entrepreneur

Skip to main content

Catching Up with Danny Edwards, Five-Time Tour Winner and Entrepreneur

Host Ann Liguori visits with Danny Edwards, who started from humble beginnings to build a diverse career in and out of golf.

Danny Edwards, five-time PGA Tour winner, race car driver and entrepreneur, joins Ann Liguori and shares his story from humble beginnings. Danny discusses quickly becoming a top amateur golfer to PGA Tour winner; the obstacles he faced from the PGA Tour as president of the Tour Player's Association (TPA); the tragic loss of Payne Stewart (who was on his way to Houston to announce at a press conference that he would become the next president of the TPA) and the events that unfolded afterwards; Danny's "The Chipping Equation" system for better chipping and more.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Danny Edwards

