Listen: 'Course of Life' Ponders What a Healthy Tiger Woods Schedule Looks Like in 2022

Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down The Match and wonder just what a totally healthy Tiger Woods might be able to take on in 2022.

It was a quick nine holes that allowed Brooks Koepka to claim victory over "rival" Bryson DeChambeau on Friday, and hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break it all down, including the smack talk and chances Brooks gets another couple major victories.

More highlights from this episode:

Across the pond, the European Tour has a new name, and thanks to a new COVID variant, a shortened tournament.

This weekend is the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods, who is splashing back into the golf world and maybe making a return to the PGA Tour?

In Tuned In, Michael watched a 2019 movie that is NOT about a famous magician, and Alex is watching the Will Smith's latest acting turn in "King Richard."

Alex is recapping his adventures in LA-LA-Land and rubbing elbows with film stars and golf celebrities alike after a visit to the Mammoth Media Institute Open, where he chatted with the likes of Josh Cassaday, the Country Club Adjacent boys, and Tisha Alyn.

College football rolls into the final conference weekend, and by Sunday we'll know whose getting into those coveted four CFB Playoff spots, but Alex and Michael are sure it'll still be the usual two in the National Championship Game.