'Course of Life' Recaps a Wild Year in Golf and Predicts 2022

January 2, 2022
'Course of Life' Recaps a Wild Year of Golf and Predicts 2022

Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell welcome Jeremy Schilling to break down the year in golf and make bold predictions for 2022
Author:
and

Click the play button above to hear 'Course of Life' hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell recap the entire year in golf and predict what might happen in 2022. They are joined by Jeremy Schilling for this entire special episode.

More highlights from this episode:

  • A look back at their favorite golfing stories, like Brooks vs Bryson, Phil's historic win, Jon Rahm's incredible rise, and the explosion of the LPGA Tour's popularity.

  • What we can really expect out of Tiger Woods in 2022 and beyond
  • Who will spend the most time at the top of the World Golf Rankings
  • Bold predictions of what may happen in 2022, including major winners.
