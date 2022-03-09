'Course Of Life' Talks With Epson Tour Pro Erikah Neger

Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at last week's professional events and this week's Players Championship.

It felt like a Sunday at a major last weekend as everyone but Scottie Scheffler fell away at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell wonder what the rest of the season holds for the white-hot Scheffler.

At the Puerto Rico Open, meanwhile, a Hollywood story played out as Ryan Brehm stole the show for his first PGA Tour victory.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, stole any thunder Phil Mickelson had left as the PGA Tour announced the real winners of the money from the Player Impact Program (PIP).

On the LPGA Tour, the wonder never ceased as Jin Young Ko continues to put up staggering statistics with her sixth win in 10 starts.

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship. Alex and Michael throw out some names who could win this weekend in what should be, as always, an electric event.

In "Tuned In," Michael, as a self-proclaimed "Trekie," is all over the return of "Picard," while also checking out the new "Taika Waititi"show, "Our Flag Means Death." Alex, meanwhile, is diving down the rabbit hole on YouTube and learning more and more about the Amish.

This week's guest is Erikah Neger, an up-and-coming pro on the Epson Tour, who chats with Alex about how she got started in the game, her love of Stetson hats, and her personalized touch — lightning bolts on her gear.

Major League Baseball continues down the road of not having a season, but that doesn't stop Alex and Michael from discussing the potential changes that could be coming to baseball.

The end of an era occurred this weekend as Coach K coached his final home game at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium, but it wasn't exactly the fairy tale ending everyone had hoped for.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats women's hockey team is headed to the big dance -- the NCAA tournament — and the guys are super excited for their alma mater.

When the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex extends an olive branch to McDonald's after his disgust at their land-air-sea move a few months ago, while Michael is enjoying the s'mores hamantaschen his wife whipped up this weekend.