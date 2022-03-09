Skip to main content

'Course Of Life' Talks With Epson Tour Pro Erikah Neger

Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at last week's professional events and this week's Players Championship.
Course of Life Podcast

It felt like a Sunday at a major last weekend as everyone but Scottie Scheffler fell away at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell wonder what the rest of the season holds for the white-hot Scheffler.

At the Puerto Rico Open, meanwhile, a Hollywood story played out as Ryan Brehm stole the show for his first PGA Tour victory.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, stole any thunder Phil Mickelson had left as the PGA Tour announced the real winners of the money from the Player Impact Program (PIP).

On the LPGA Tour, the wonder never ceased as Jin Young Ko continues to put up staggering statistics with her sixth win in 10 starts.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship. Alex and Michael throw out some names who could win this weekend in what should be, as always, an electric event.

In "Tuned In," Michael, as a self-proclaimed "Trekie," is all over the return of "Picard," while also checking out the new "Taika Waititi"show, "Our Flag Means Death." Alex, meanwhile, is diving down the rabbit hole on YouTube and learning more and more about the Amish.

This week's guest is Erikah Neger, an up-and-coming pro on the Epson Tour, who chats with Alex about how she got started in the game, her love of Stetson hats, and her personalized touch — lightning bolts on her gear.

Major League Baseball continues down the road of not having a season, but that doesn't stop Alex and Michael from discussing the potential changes that could be coming to baseball.

The end of an era occurred this weekend as Coach K coached his final home game at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium, but it wasn't exactly the fairy tale ending everyone had hoped for.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats women's hockey team is headed to the big dance -- the NCAA tournament — and the guys are super excited for their alma mater.

When the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex extends an olive branch to McDonald's after his disgust at their land-air-sea move a few months ago, while Michael is enjoying the s'mores hamantaschen his wife whipped up this weekend.

Tags
terms:
Course Of Life PodcastEpson Tour2022 Players Championship

thomas players
News

2022 Players Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

By Morning Read Staffjust now
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

'Course Of Life' Talks With Epson Tour Pro Erikah Neger

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell33 seconds ago
thumbnail_IMG_5908-2
News

Tiger Woods Brings More Than Name to World Golf Hall of Fame

By Gary Van Sickle9 minutes ago
Gaming-Golf-Players
News

Best Bets, Sleepers at Hard-to-Predict Players Championship

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad2 hours ago
Beyond the Clubhouse
News

Caddie Shares Hilarious Story of Getting Nervous in Front of Tiger Woods at Sawgrass' 17th Hole

By Garrett Johnston6 hours ago
USATSI_11718621
News

Tiger Woods' Hall of Fame Induction to be Introduced by Daughter Sam

By Associated Press6 hours ago
jay-monahan
News

Monahan Says PGA Tour 'Moving On' From Saudi League Threat, Declines to Say if Phil Mickelson is Suspended

By Bob Harig6 hours ago
2013 The Players Championship First Round
News

TPC Sawgrass Presents Yet Another Stern Test at The Players Championship

By John Hawkins10 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

How Rapsodo Has the Power to Transform Your Game

By Jay Delsing10 hours ago