Listen: Digging Into LIV, Minjee Lee and Women's Golf Day

Digging Into LIV, Minjee Lee and Women's Golf Day

In the newest addition to the Morning Read Podcast Network, Bob and Kelly dive into the PGA Tour's new competition and much more.

Bob Bubka and Kelly Elbin talk about the biggest story in golf, and this time it's not Tiger Woods. But they also discuss The Big Cat opting out of the U.S. Open, Minjee Lee's good karma at the U.S. Women's Open, and Women's Golf Day.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more Musings on Sports coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

