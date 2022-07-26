Discussing LIV Golf Surprises and Historic Foxburg Country Club

In the latest episode of their new podcast, hosts Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle chat with the president of Foxburg CC, the oldest continuously used golf course in America.

Cohosts Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle discuss who their biggest surprises are in the LIV Golf field, then welcome Andy Rapp, president of historic Foxburg Country Club. Built in 1887, Foxburg is the oldest continuously operated golf course in America. Rapp talks about the course's history, hickory-club golf and the fundraising effort under way to restore and preserve the course. Then Andy takes the "Big Quiz" and predictions are offered.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.