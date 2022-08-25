Skip to main content

Diving Into Changes Coming to the PGA Tour, Plus Patrick Cantlay's Repeat

Bob and Jay have much to discuss in this episode, including Tiger and Rory's new venture and the Aggie who won the U.S. Amateur.

In this action-packed podcast, Bob and Jay discuss a wide range of golf topics. Patrick Cantlay breaks into the record books with his repeat win of the BMW Championship. The PGA Tour is changing, as commissioner Jay Monahan explains. Rory and Tiger join forces and Sam Bennett, a Texas A&M Aggie, wins the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship.

