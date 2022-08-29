Listen: Dottie Pepper Discusses LIV Golf and the U.S. Senior Women's Open

Skip to main content

Dottie Pepper Discusses LIV Golf and the U.S. Senior Women's Open

The CBS Sports commentator and author has strong opinions on the continuing battle atop the men's game.

Ann visits with Dottie Pepper, a winner of 17 LPGA Tour titles including two majors, author and lead on-course golf reporter for CBS Sports. They discuss her start as a golfer and how she met Mr. Pulver, the focus of her book "Letters to a Future Champion, My Time with Mr. Pulver." Pepper also offers thoughts on Joanne Carner shooting her age at her final USGA event, the U.S. Senior Women's Open and the ongoing PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle.

To listen, click above.

Dottie PepperAnn Liguori

