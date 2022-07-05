Former Scottish Open Winner Aaron Rai Discusses the Renaissance Club

2020 Genesis Scottish Open winner Aaron Rai joins the podcast and discusses his thoughts on the host course the Renaissance Club and why he enjoys it. The strongest field in DP World Tour history tis set to tee it up before next week’s British Open, so it’s helpful to learn from Rai just a little more about this Tom Doak-designed course.



“There’s a lot of shaping your shots off the tee, there’s not a lot of holes that are straight in front of you which really suits my eye. I really like (the course),” Rai says.



He relives what it was like to shoot 64 that Sunday in 2020 and beat fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, and shares what that win did for his career and eventually getting him out on the PGA Tour.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.