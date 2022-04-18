Listen: Get Alignment Right to Start Making More Putts

In this new episode, SeeMore Putters Global Ambassador Pat O'Brien discusses the importance of alignment and how SeeMore's simple triangulator can improve putting. O'Brien offers great insight into how he can correct a student's alignment via practice and utilizing SeeMore's RifleScope Technology.



Once you understand your alignment (and in many cases misalignment) tendencies, a proper setup square to the target line and an effortless natural stroke without tension become possible. O’Brien shares some great stories about how your putting can be fixed forever, and how a simple yet powerful alignment tool will lead to success and satisfaction on the greens.



O’Brien is most well known as the long time putting instructor to Zach Johnson, who has used a SeeMore milled FGP to win 2 Majors, 12 PGA Tour victories, and over $45 million in career earnings. O'Brien is the Director of Instruction at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas and is SeeMore Putter Company's Global Ambassador.

Hit the play button above to listen and look for more new episodes of the Putting Couch Podcast coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.