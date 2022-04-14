Skip to main content

Get to Know the Friars Golf Club, a Group of Passionate Golfers Who Travel the World

In a new podcast for the Morning Read Podcast Network, introducing a golf club that's a little different from the rest.

In this episode, the first to appear on Morning Read/SI.com, meet Friars Club Executive Director Don Bostic, and learn more about this unique club. The Friars don't own a golf course -- as they like to say, "the world is our golf course."

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of the Friars Golf Podcasting coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

(Note: Buffalo Groupe is a majority stakeholder in the Friars Golf Club. Buffalo also owns and operates Morning Read.)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Friars-Podcast-Final
Podcasts

Get to Know the Friars Golf Club, a Group of Passionate Golfers Who Travel the World

By Morning Read Staff1 minute ago
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are pictured at The Match in 2018.
News

Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods Have Registered for the U.S. Open

By Bob Harig22 minutes ago
Tiger Woods follows a shot at the 2022 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Commits to Pro-Am in Ireland Before British Open

By Bob Harig48 minutes ago
PXG-Gen5-Revised
Gear

PXG Launches Gen5 Clubs, A Bold Advancement From Brash CEO Bob Parsons

By Jeff Ritter1 hour ago
See and shop what Scottie Scheffler used and wore to win the 2022 Masters at Augusta National on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Shop

Inside Scottie Scheffler’s 2022 Masters Golf Gear and Apparel

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
IMG_5740
News

What It's Like to Play Augusta National the Monday After the Masters

By Colin McDonald20 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau watches a putt during the 2022 Masters.
News

Bryson DeChambeau to Have Surgery On Fractured Bone in Left Hand

By Bob Harig22 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
News

Listen: Recapping the Masters from Fashion to Scottie Scheffler to a Day on the Grounds

By Michael Russell and Alex LauzonApr 13, 2022
Harold Varner III is pictured Thursday at the 2022 Masters.
News

Here Are TV Times for the RBC Heritage and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Morning Read StaffApr 13, 2022