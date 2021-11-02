Golf Artist Linda Hartough Joins 'Course of Life'

Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell welcome world-renowned golf artist Linda Hartough and look back on the finish at wild, windy Bermuda.

It was a windy weekend in paradise, but low scores were still to be had at the Bermuda Championship. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look back on Patrick Reed's Sunday charge, and the newest winner on the PGA Tour.

This week's guest is Linda Hartough, widely considered golf's greatest landscape artist whose work you've most certainly seen. Alex chats with Linda about his career painting the likes of Augusta National and St Andrews, plus her role in the Academy of Golf Art.

More highlights from this week's episode:

The biggest news of the week is a new but mysterious Saudi golf venture with Greg Norman. Alex and Michael ask the question: who's playing in it?

The First Tee word of the week is perseverance, which encompasses Alex's golf journey to his best round of his life.

The PGA Tour stays in paradise as they head to Cancun for the Mayakoba Classic. The field, unlike last week, is loaded.

In Tuned In, Michael got his last minute Halloween films in, and Alex is a little confused with the latest word from Mariah Carey.

Alex's football fortunes aren't turning around after a "blehh" week in the college world, but things might be looking up in the NFL for at least one of the guys.