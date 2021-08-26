Hear What to Expect at Caves Valley, From Someone Who Knows

Dennis Satyshur, director of golf at the course that is hosting the 2021 BMW Championship, joins Beyond the Clubhouse to tell us about the new PGA Tour stop.

Who better to tell us about the debut PGA Tour course for this week's BMW Championship at Caves Valley than the man who has been there for 31 years as director of golf? Dennis Satyshur joins the pod and shares what we can expect from this gorgeous course outside of Baltimore, Maryland. Listen to the episode right here:

Satysur explains the conditions players will face and the contours of Caves’ huge greens that will be running at about 12.5 on the stimpmeter.

Satyshur said scores will be low in the course's current wet conditions. He also covers why the nines are switched this week and much more.