Hiram Sapp on Minority Golfers, Tiger Woods Stories; Michael Collins on Top Caddie Partnerships

In this wide-ranging episode, the SappSuperStarSports CEO discusses opportunities for minority golfers and the ESPN analyst provides his usual keen insights.

In this week’s Under The Strap podcast, The Caddie Network host/analyst John Rathouz welcomes Hiram Sapp, CEO/President of SappSuperStarSports, and Michael Collins, Senior Golf Analyst for ESPN.com.

Sapp shares info about his upcoming projects that will give opportunities to minority golfers and caddies, as well as stories from his past – including time spent with Tiger Woods. Later, Collins provides insights into the caddie partnerships of the Top 10 players in the world.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.