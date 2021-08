Host Ann Liguori and New York Post sports columnist Mark Cannizzaro explore the scenarios of what might happen in the Monday finish at stormy Liberty National.

Listen below to a new episode from host Ann Liguori, who is joined by longtime New York Post sports columnist Mark Cannizzaro. They look at the Northern Trust Open leaderboard, how the tournament could end early, and talk about the heartwarming story of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms.