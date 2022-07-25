Listen: Improving Lives Through Golf, and the Champions Tour

This week Ron Daugherty, CEO of Daugherty Business Solutions, joins host Jay Delsing to share how he has created, volunteered and even “danced” to help change and improve lives everywhere. Through the Champions PGA Tour (Ascension Charity Classic) as well as the presenting sponsor of the APGA event, Daugherty and his company are improving lives across our country.

