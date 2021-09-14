September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

J.J. Jakovac, Caddie for Collin Morikawa, Joins 'Under the Strap' Podcast

Hear what it's like to caddie for the two-time major champion and why wedge play will be critical to score well at this week's Fortinet Championship.
Author:
Under The Strap

In this ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, John Rathouz welcomes J.J. Jakovac, caddie for world No. 3 and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. Jakovac details his own professional golf career, how he got into caddying, how he wound up on the bag of Ryan Moore — an amateur golf connection, Palmer Cup teammate and now brother-in-law — the move to Morikawa’s bag and a preview of Silverado Resort (the course Jakovac grew up playing) ahead of this week’s Fortinet Championship.

Tags
terms:
Collin MorikawaUnder The Strap Podcast

Under The Strap
Podcasts

J.J. Jakovac, Caddie for Collin Morikawa, Joins 'Under the Strap' Podcast

Patrick Cantlay won the 2021 FedEx Cup.
News

Patrick Cantlay Voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2021 Season

Course of Life
Podcasts

Should Team USA Be Favored in the Ryder Cup?

Golf Talk America
Podcasts

Hear From Dickey Pride, Who Nearly Won the Ascension Charity Classic

ian-poulter-2012-ryder-cup-medinah
News

11 Reasons the Ryder Cup is the Most Compelling Event in Golf

TourEdge | HotLaunch E522 3-Hybrid
News

Tour Edge Introduces Hot Launch 522 Series

Kevin Na
News

2021 Fortinet Championship: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Silverado Resort and Spa North

hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week