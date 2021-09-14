J.J. Jakovac, Caddie for Collin Morikawa, Joins 'Under the Strap' Podcast

Hear what it's like to caddie for the two-time major champion and why wedge play will be critical to score well at this week's Fortinet Championship.

In this ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, John Rathouz welcomes J.J. Jakovac, caddie for world No. 3 and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. Jakovac details his own professional golf career, how he got into caddying, how he wound up on the bag of Ryan Moore — an amateur golf connection, Palmer Cup teammate and now brother-in-law — the move to Morikawa’s bag and a preview of Silverado Resort (the course Jakovac grew up playing) ahead of this week’s Fortinet Championship.