September 13, 2021
Jack Nicklaus Reveals Whose Bag He Now Carries

Golf's 18-time major champion discusses a gamut of topics ranging from golf course design to raising money for children's charities.
Jack Nicklaus, a man who really needs no introduction at this point, joins this week's "Golf with Jay Delsing." 

Nicklaus, 81, winner of 18 majors, talks about how he and wife Barbara are using their voices and influences to raise millions for children's health care, including their own Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.  

Nicklaus is also asked "If you could have a shot over, which would it be?" and the answer may come as a surprise.

To listen click above, and look for more episodes of "Golf with Jay Delsing" on the the Morning Read Podcast Network.

