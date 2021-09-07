September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Jim Nantz Tells a Classic Phil Mickelson Fantasy Football Story

The CBS broadcaster joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' to talk Ryder Cup, Tony Romo's golf game and the trophy Phil Mickelson carried down the streets of New Jersey to a fantasy football draft.
Author:
CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Jim Nantz joins Garrett Johnston on "Beyond the Clubhouse" this week and veteran broadcaster is an open book, sharing fun thoughts about his fantasy football team, remembering the most emotional broadcast he’s ever done, looking forward to the NFL season with Tony Romo, and discussing the Ryder Cup. You can listen here:

Nantz thinks this is one of the best U.S. Ryder Cup teams “in a very long time.” The sportscaster points to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as the favorites for the NFL season and explains what he thinks makes Brady so successful. Nantz also paints a picture of what it was like to work the NFL season last season during Covid (mostly separated from his teammate Tony Romo) and what will be different about this season.

Nantz also tells some all-time stories about the fantasy football league he’s in with Romo. Romo and Nantz compete as a tandem against Tour players in their own respective groups like Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, and Justin Thomas. Nantz remembers distinctively in 2013 when Mickelson made an alpha move by showing up for their fantasy football draft with his claret jug which he passed around for all to have a drink before they got down to business and made their picks.

Nantz also recalls how last season’s final matchup finished between Mickelson’s team and McDowell’s team in dramatic fashion. Mickelson held a huge lead and was letting everyone in the league know about it for twenty-four hours until the very last game of the season on a Monday night. The last player he had to dodge was Josh Allen who, of course, had a huge game for McDowell and “that one crushed (Phil) pretty good,” Nantz recalls. “This was definitely worse than (1999 U.S. Open and 2009 U.S. Open losses)," Nantz joked. "I think if you asked him he might own up to it."

Tags
terms:
Jim NantzBeyond The ClubhousePhil Mickelson

Beyond the Clubhouse
Podcasts

Jim Nantz Tells a Classic Phil Mickelson Fantasy Football Story

Hawk and Purk Podcast
Podcasts

This Is 'The Stupidest Thing in the History of Golf'

Jon Rahm seemed to always be in the mix this season.
Podcasts

Was Jon Rahm the Best Player on the PGA Tour This Season?

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Steve Stricker at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
News

Steve Stricker Will Make His 2021 Ryder Cup Captain's Picks Live Wednesday Morning

Europe celebrated just its second Solheim Cup win ever on U.S. soil.
News

Europe Hangs on to Win 2021 Solheim Cup, Claim Second Cup Ever on U.S. Soil

Matilda Castren of Team Europe holds the Solheim Cup after defeating Team USA during competition rounds of the Solheim Cup golf tournament at Inverness Club.
News

Europe Retains Solheim Cup With Second-Ever Win in U.S.

Erin Hills
News

All Eyes May Be on Whistling Straits, But These 8 Wisconsin Courses Are Worthy of Attention

Madelene Sagstrom (left) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen have a tense chat on the 18th green during their Saturday four-ball match against Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing at the 2021 Solheim Cup.
News

Solheim Cup Rules Controversy is Signal That Rules of Golf Need Another Update