Listen: 'Course of Life' Tackles Tiger Woods' Surprising Pace of Recovery

Join Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell on 'Course of Life' to look at the huge developments in Tiger's recovery, the hilarity of hitting from the wrong tee, Collin Morikawa's collapse, and Victor Hovland's love of paradise.

More highlights from this week's episode:

On the DP World Tour, Alex couldn't believe how different the world is, where nobody was allowed to come out and watch the South African Open.

The unofficial tour moves on to Naples where the QBE Shootout includes team golf and big names.

In Tuned In, Michael has turned to playing golf on his gaming console, while Alex is all over the Christmas TV specials.

This week's guest is golf coach Eric Cogorno, who chats with Alex about the importance of keeping your thought process minimal on the course, and setting up targets for yourself on the range.

