Listen: Geno Bonnalie, Caddie for Joel Dahmen, Tells Great Stories On the 'Under the Strap' Podcast

Geno Bonnalie, Caddie for Joel Dahmen, Joins the 'Under the Strap' Podcast

John Rathouz chats with Geno Bonnalie, caddie for PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen and a truly excellent storyteller.

In this week’s ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, our John Rathouz sits down for a chat with the one and only Geno Bonnalie, caddie for PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen.

Geno and Joel make up one of the tightest player/caddie pairs in golf, as their friendship dates back to when Joel was just 12 years old and the two were raking in money on the course against adults — a classic story Geno shares with us.

Among the other hilarious stories Geno shares? The time he bought a Saab that didn’t start at the Quicken Loans event for $22 only to get it started and sell it to a state trooper the following week for $200 at the Greenbrier. One about a trip to Kansas and telling his young son Hudson — who loved the Wizard of Oz — that he might see the Tin Man… and then sending a photo home to Hudson of Joel, dressed as the Tin Man. All that and so much more — like a foggy morning on the Korn Ferry Tour after a big night out.

