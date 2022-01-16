Listen: Mike Whan Fills In the Background on the USGA/ProMedica Partnership

USGA CEO Mike Whan joins Ann Liguori to talk increased purses in the women's game, his strategy to move golf to a better place and why new LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samann is the perfect person for the job

Click the play button above to hear Ann Liguori interview USGA CEO Mike Whan on how the ProMedica partnership with the U.S. Women's Open came about and what the new sponsorship means for women's golf.

More topics covered on this episode:

The creation of the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, which will take place July 18-20 at Pinehurst

How he prioritizes the many issues facing golf and his strategy for handling them

His thoughts on the U.S. Open for the men at historic Country Club of Brookline

His affection for the U.S. Senior Women's Open

The issues in golf that keep him up at night

His relationship with new LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samann